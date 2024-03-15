Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Short Interest Update

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. 212,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Alan H. Schumacher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.