Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.25 and a 200-day moving average of $175.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $211.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.