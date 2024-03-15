Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Short Interest Update

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

