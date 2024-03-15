WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EYLD traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $33.46. 44,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.