WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $549,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 591,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

