WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 72,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 27,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,597,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,882,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average of $137.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

