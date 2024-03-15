WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,967 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,166. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.