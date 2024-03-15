WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 100.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 119,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 279,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 277.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 13,737,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,697,832. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

