WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.96. 1,714,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

