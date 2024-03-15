WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $45.22. 498,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,198. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

