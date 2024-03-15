WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.79% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAPR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 185.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 111.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

EAPR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.