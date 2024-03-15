WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.07. 24,568,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,821,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.