WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2024

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.07. 24,568,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,821,465. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.