WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS BSEP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 14,761 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

