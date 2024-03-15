WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LNG traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $159.04. 606,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.14.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.