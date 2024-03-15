WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $833,000 in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,323. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 million and a PE ratio of 25.79.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

