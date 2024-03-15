WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,587 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 478.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 49.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 38.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 88,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBOC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.52. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.58.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

