WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $103.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817,407 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

