WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ball by 23.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,149,000 after acquiring an additional 282,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 140,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.00. 729,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

