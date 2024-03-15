WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 413 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.