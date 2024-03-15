Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Primoris Services (PRIM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM):

3/7/2024 – Primoris Services was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/29/2024 – Primoris Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Primoris Services was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2024 – Primoris Services had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 162,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,793. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Get Primoris Services Co alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.