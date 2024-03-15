Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

