Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells $17,629.00 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $17,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Westlake Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE WLK traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $103.09 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Westlake

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 236,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.