Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,854. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

