Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.18

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.18 and last traded at $146.30, with a volume of 186735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $1,362,854. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Westlake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Westlake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

