Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Dustin Combs Sells 4,016 Shares of Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Dustin Combs sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $115,700.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,941.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Weyco Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ WEYS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 9,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The company has a market capitalization of $273.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.70.
Weyco Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.
Weyco Group Company Profile
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
