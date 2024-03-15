William Wesemann Acquires 100,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LivePerson Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 132.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

