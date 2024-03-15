Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,913.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.