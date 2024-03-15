Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $603.17 or 0.00862720 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $835.28 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,722,567 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

