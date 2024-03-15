Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Update

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of XLO stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Xilio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

