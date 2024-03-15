Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XYL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Get Xylem alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.