Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 66.5% in February

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 24.3 %
OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
