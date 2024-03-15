Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Up 66.5% in February

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 24.3 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

