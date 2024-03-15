Zacks Research Weighs in on Imperial Oil Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,036,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435,104 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,957 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

