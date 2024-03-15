Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $10,096.52 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

