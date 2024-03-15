Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Update

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 14th total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zenvia by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Zenvia in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zenvia by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Zenvia Price Performance

NASDAQ ZENV opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.42.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.