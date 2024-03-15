Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the February 14th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Stock Performance
ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zion Oil & Gas
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.