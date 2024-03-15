Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $135,170.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after buying an additional 216,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

