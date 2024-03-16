100 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $765.25.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $1,068.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $716.77 and a 200-day moving average of $427.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.