14,962 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by &Partners

&Partners bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,994. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.