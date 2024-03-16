15,100 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by BDL Capital Management

BDL Capital Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 3.6% of BDL Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.16. 6,595,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,449. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.45.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

