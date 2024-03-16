2,439 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

