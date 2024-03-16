25,503 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

