2,588 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.36. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.87 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

