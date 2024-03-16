3,859 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NVT opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

