9,186 Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Acquired by BDL Capital Management

BDL Capital Management bought a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. TORM accounts for 0.2% of BDL Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in TORM by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TORM by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TORM by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TORM by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRMD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 552,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,976. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.73%. TORM’s payout ratio is 57.10%.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

