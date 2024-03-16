AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 1,199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.3 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

