AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 14th total of 1,199,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 401.3 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
