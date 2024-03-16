Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lifted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 3.7 %

ABT opened at $114.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

