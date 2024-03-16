ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $487,199.48

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $487,199.48 and $9.55 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000488 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

