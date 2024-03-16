Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE LPG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,085. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

