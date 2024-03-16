Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,177 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth about $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in RTX by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,743,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

