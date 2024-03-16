Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $16.93 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The firm has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $280.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

